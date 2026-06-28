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Homesportscricket

Ireland beat India by 1 run to claim historic T20I series win

Chasing 155 runs to win, India fumbled to 153/9 as Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollord continued troubling the batters with three wickets each.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 17:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketIrelandT20I

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