Ireland beat India by 1 run to claim historic T20I series win

<p>In a stunning achievement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ireland">Ireland </a>clinched the two-match T20I series 2-0 against India after inching out the visitors by one run at Belfast on Sunday.</p><p>After having etched history with their first win against the world champions, Ireland extended the glory with the first-ever series win against India. </p>.ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India knocked out of tournament following defeat to Australia.<p>Chasing 155 runs to win, India fumbled to 153/9 as Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollord continued troubling the batters with three wickets each. </p><p>Vice-captain Tilak Varma top-scored for the tourists with a 55 off 46 balls.</p>