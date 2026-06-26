Ireland stun India to register first ever T20I win against world champions

<p>In a stunning performance, Ireland shocked world champions India to register a historic 34-run win in the first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20i">T20I </a>in Belfast on Friday. The victory was their first against India in the shortest format. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ireland">Irish </a>bowlers were on the money as they defended 183 runs successfully against a fiery Indian batting line-up. They were led debutant Matthew Hollord who bowled a brilliant spell of 3/28 to push the visitors in the backfoot. </p><p>The pacer was ably supported by Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys, who also grabbed three wickets for 38 runs. Further, the hosts were bolstered by debutant Jai Moondra, whose figures of 2/26 kept things tight in the middle overs. </p>.India vs Ireland | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Shreyas Iyer era begins .<p>None of the Indian batters converted their starts as the team lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 148 runs. Moondra and Hollord rocked the middle order as they broke the spine of the batting by bowling some tight lines and lengths. The only positive for India was opener Abhishek Sharma's quickfire half-century, but once he fell for 50 off 20 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, no other batter barring Shivam Dube crossed 20. </p><p>Earlier, newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The bowlers responded with early wickets as Ireland lost three wickets inside the powerplay. </p><p>However, skipper Lorcan Tucker (50 off 36 balls ) and Gareth Delany's 49 off 32 balls, helped Ireland stage a recovery. The latter also smahed Prasidh Krishna for three consecutive sixes to turn the momentum into their favour. </p><p>For India, Harshit Rana, marking a return to international cricket after a long injury layoff, picked 3/24 in his four overs, while the experienced duo of Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel picked two wickets each. </p><p>With the win, Ireland take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the two-match T20I series. </p>