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Homesportscricket

Ireland stun India to register first ever T20I win against world champions

Irish bowlers were on the money as they defended 183 runs successfully against a fiery Indian batting line-up.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:19 IST
Sports NewsCricketIrelandT20I

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