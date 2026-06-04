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Is the SKY falling? Suryakumar Yadav set to lose India T20 captaincy; Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma in contention to fill spot

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is likely to brief the board's Apex Council on whether the national selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir are aligned on the decision.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 05:58 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamT20Suryakumar YadavShreyas Iyertilak varma

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