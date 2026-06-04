Is the SKY falling? Suryakumar Yadav set to lose India T20 captaincy; Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma in contention to fill spot

<p>India's T20 team could soon have a new captain, with reports suggesting that incumbent skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Suryakumar%20Yadav">Suryakumar Yadav</a> is set to be removed from the role following an extended run of poor form.</p><p>According to a PTI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to discuss Suryakumar's future with the national side before the squad for the upcoming UK tour is finalised. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is likely to brief the board's Apex Council on whether the national selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir are aligned on the decision.</p><p>The report said selectors had waited until the end of the IPL season to assess whether Suryakumar could rediscover form, but were left unconvinced.</p><p>"Surya is set to be removed from captaincy. The selectors wanted to wait till the end of IPL to see whether he can get back to form," a BCCI source told PTI news agency. The source added that selectors believe the Mumbai batter has looked "completely out of form and not just out of runs".</p>.Suryakumar Yadav's exit as T20 skipper confirmed; Shreyas Iyer & Tilak Varma top replacement choices.<p>The report further claimed that if Suryakumar loses the captaincy, he could also find himself out of the T20 squad altogether after nearly 18 months of underwhelming performances.</p><p>With a leadership change appearing imminent, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma have emerged as the leading contenders for the captaincy.</p><p>Shreyas, who led his IPL franchise to a title, is seen as the more established option. However, selectors are also understood to be considering Tilak as a long-term investment. According to the report, the young batter was recently handed captaincy responsibilities during an India A tour of Sri Lanka as part of efforts to assess his leadership credentials.</p><p>The captaincy race, however, may not be straightforward. PTI reported that Gambhir has reservations about Shreyas, stemming from their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, when Gambhir served as mentor and Shreyas was captain. At the time, Shreyas had publicly spoken about feeling underappreciated, remarks that reportedly did not go unnoticed.</p><p>The report also said Gambhir favours Sanju Samson for the role after the wicketkeeper-batter's impressive performances in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. However, selectors are said to be unconvinced about the long-term consistency of either Samson or Ishan Kishan.</p>