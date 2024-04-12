Ishan Kishan 2.0: Finding better self than worrying about T20 WC place

Mumbai: Meet Ishan Kishan 2.0. For this version of the wicketkeeper batter, improving himself as an individual and helping Mumbai Indians go forward in the IPL 2024 matter more than overreaching himself for a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Kishan used his marauding 34-ball 69 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a pointer to his newfound mindset, which the left-hander acquired during his recent break time from cricket.