Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st West Indies ODI

Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to the squad for the ODI aginst West Indies as the Indian contigentent were hit by Covid-19 cases earlier this week.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is set to take place on Sunday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. This will be India's 1000th ODI match as well.

NEWS - Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI. More details here - https://t.co/lJRVufPI3s #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/I5jqVp3BQf — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

