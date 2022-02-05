Kishan, Shahrukh added to squad for 1st Windies ODI

Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st West Indies ODI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 05 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 20:13 ist
Ishan Kishan. Credit: AFP Photo

Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to the squad for the ODI aginst West Indies as the Indian contigentent were hit by Covid-19 cases earlier this week.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is set to take place on Sunday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. This will be India's 1000th ODI match as well.

