Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st West Indies ODI

Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to the squad for the ODI aginst West Indies as the Indian contigentent were hit by Covid-19 cases earlier this week.
The first ODI between India and West Indies is set to take place on Sunday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. This will be India's 1000th ODI match as well.
NEWS - Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI.
More details here - https://t.co/lJRVufPI3s #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/I5jqVp3BQf
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis
Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das
UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami
Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Nostalgia set in stone