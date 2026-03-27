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Ishan Kishan's experience got the nod for SRH captaincy: Daniel Vettori

Vettori said Kishan’s leadership attributes, which the franchise witnessed in him in the previous season and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, tipped the scales in his favour.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:06 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:06 IST
sportsCricketIshan KishanIPLSunrisers Hyderabad

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