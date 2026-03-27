<p>Bengaluru: With regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is still recovering from a lumbar stress injury, all but ruled out for at least three weeks of this season’s IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a tough decision to make in appointing a stand-in skipper. In a team loaded with at least five international stars, the deliberation could have been hard, but the 2016 champions chose man of the moment Ishan Kishan to tide them through the tricky phase.</p>.<p>Head coach Daniel Vettori said Kishan’s leadership attributes, which the franchise witnessed in him in the previous season and also when he led Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy glory last year, tipped the scales in his favour. </p>.<p>“So when Paddy (Cummins) was unfortunately out of the initial stage of the tournament (this season), we obviously had some decisions to make, and his (Kishan) experience with his state team in particular had been so impressive, and then obviously he was in really good form. So between Abhishek (Sharma) and himself, we feel like we've got a really good leadership group to lead us this year,” said Vettori at the pre-match press conference. </p>.<p>“I think Ishan's been around in the IPL for a long period of time now. He’s been with a number of teams and he's been highly successful, so he brings in his own confidence around that. The fact that he's led in the U-19s and he's led his state team and they won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just brings a confident person, a confident player, and a really confident leader, and those are the attributes that we really looked at when he was appointed.”</p>.<p>Sunrisers created a storm last year with their all-out aggressive style of batting, where they almost threatened to become the first team to score 300 in the IPL. With marauders like Abhishek, Kishan, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Liam Livingstone at their disposal, Vettori said the team is focussed on continuing the same ploy this year too.</p>.<p>“We obviously known as an aggressive team, and we bat deep, and all of those players take the game on. We’ve seen when we get on really good surfaces that group of batters is difficult to stop. And the challenge for us this year is when we get on those surfaces that are a little bit tricky, how we adapt to them, how we assess, but I think that's been a conversation point for all the batting group around how to deal with that. We also understand that teams can be equally aggressive to us, so there's a real onus on the batting group to get the job done because of the nature of how teams are coming up against us.”</p>