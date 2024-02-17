Ishan Kishan's intriguing absence

Bengaluru: It needed an unfortunate saga for the Board of Control for Cricket in India to mandate in the much-needed policy of making domestic red-ball cricket mandatory for cricketers who aren't part of the national squads or rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy while giving concession to players with brittle bodies (read Hardik Pandya).

Ever since the advent of the Indian Premier League, the unhealthy trend of giving the Ranji Trophy a miss has been on the rise. With much name, fame and money at stake in the IPL, many cricketers have avoided participating in the most prestigious domestic tournament to keep themselves fresh and fit for the richest T20 caravan, even if they have no other commitments or are not carrying injuries.