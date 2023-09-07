Ishan Kishan’s rise: From a humble village to India’s trusted wicketkeeper-batter

"He is a fighter from a very young age, and was clear in his career as a cricketer. His practice nets (SAIL grounds) were very close to MS Dhoni’s house, and he always wanted to follow Mahi bhai’s footsteps, and keeps watching his videos. Luckily for him the JSCA Stadium, where they have turf wickets, was opened in 2013, and it helped him a lot to develop his game," said Monu Kumar, the Jharkhand pacer and a close friend of Kishan.