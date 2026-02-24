<p>In a candid admission, legendary umpire and former member of ICC's elite panel, Steve Bucknor has revealed about the most difficult decision that he has to live with as an umpire. </p><p>In an interview given to WICUA (West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/decided-against-pulling-out-of-2008-australia-tour-to-set-example-anil-kumble-868301.html">Bucknor when asked about</a> if what is the most difficult decision he has to live with as an umpire, without any hesitation he said, 'giving Sachin Tendulkar out Leg Before.'</p> .ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Reality check for Team India .<p>He was referring to the Test Match between India and Australia in Brisbane in 2003-04. Little Master was facing Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie and while playing a ball pitched outside off stump, he decided to leave the ball anticipating it would miss the stump. In the process, ball hit his pad and immediately Aussies appealed. From the naked eye and also in replays, it looked like that the ball would have gone over the stumps. But Steve Bucknor thought otherwise and gave a decision in favour on bowler.</p><p>Watch the dismissal here</p>.<p>In the absence of the Decision Review System (DRS), which was introduced years later, the call stood. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar in his trademark style walked towards the pavilion but a sense of disappointment was very much visible on his face. For many Indian fans, it became one of the most contentious umpiring moments of that tour.</p><p>Recalling the incident, Steve Bucknor who has the record of officiating in more than 100 Test matches said, “Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it.” He further said, “Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on,” he added.</p><p>Bucknor's recent admission reflects the immense pressure umpires faced in an era without technological support. Decisions had to be made in a split second, often in charged atmospheres against elite players.</p>