It was always mind over matter for Anshuman Gaekwad

If courage, like runs scored and wickets taken, were to be quantified, Gaekwad would have effortlessly topped the charts. For someone who started as a spinner and lower-order batter, it was remarkable that the Baroda cricketer went on to become a trusted opener alongside Sunil Gavaskar. In fact, he had started opening only in the second innings of the preceding Port of Spain Test that India won. His small but crucial 28 is considered significant in India's successful chase as it gave India the visitors a good start for the later batters to feast on tired home bowlers.