'It was not easy': Ajit Agarkar explains why Suryakumar Yadav was sacked as T20 captain

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Suryakumar Yadav removed as India's T20 captain after World Cup win, replaced by Shreyas Iyer for upcoming tours.
Key points
• Captaincy change decision
Suryakumar Yadav was replaced as T20 captain by Shreyas Iyer following India's World Cup victory, with selectors citing form and long-term planning.
• Form and future planning
Yadav's inconsistent form and the need to plan for the next two-year cycle leading up to the next World Cup influenced the decision.
• Personal conversation
Ajit Agarkar revealed the decision was difficult but necessary, having discussed it directly with Yadav before announcing the change.
• Shreyas Iyer's credentials
Iyer was praised for his recent IPL form, making him a standout candidate to lead the T20 team into the future.
• Exclusion from upcoming tours
Yadav was also dropped from India's squads for the tours of England, Ireland, and the Asian Games.
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:40 IST