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'It was not easy': Ajit Agarkar explains why Suryakumar Yadav was sacked as T20 captain

Suryakumar Yadav was also left out of the squad for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland as well as the Asian Games.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:40 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

'It was not easy': Ajit Agarkar explains why Suryakumar Yadav was sacked as T20 captain

In one line
Suryakumar Yadav removed as India's T20 captain after World Cup win, replaced by Shreyas Iyer for upcoming tours.
Key points
Captaincy change decision
Suryakumar Yadav was replaced as T20 captain by Shreyas Iyer following India's World Cup victory, with selectors citing form and long-term planning.
Form and future planning
Yadav's inconsistent form and the need to plan for the next two-year cycle leading up to the next World Cup influenced the decision.
Personal conversation
Ajit Agarkar revealed the decision was difficult but necessary, having discussed it directly with Yadav before announcing the change.
Shreyas Iyer's credentials
Iyer was praised for his recent IPL form, making him a standout candidate to lead the T20 team into the future.
Exclusion from upcoming tours
Yadav was also dropped from India's squads for the tours of England, Ireland, and the Asian Games.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:40 IST
sportsCricketSuryakumar YadavBCCIShreyas IyerAjit Agarkar

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