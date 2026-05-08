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It was untenable to have IPL final in Bengaluru: Arun Dhumal

Dharamsala (Qualifier 1) and New Chandigarh (Eliminator and Qualifier 2) will host the three playoffs.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 23:49 IST
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