Key points

• Gavaskar's criticism Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar condemned Sunrisers Leeds for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, stating it 'indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians' by funding Pakistan's government.

• Ownership link Sunrisers Leeds is owned by Chennai-based Sun Group, an Indian conglomerate, making the payment to a Pakistani player a domestic concern for Gavaskar.

• BCCI stance BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla dismissed the signing as irrelevant since The Hundred is an overseas league outside the board's jurisdiction.

• Diplomatic context India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since 2008 due to diplomatic tensions, with no series held in over a decade.