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Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Sunrisers Leeds for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, citing national security concerns.
Key points
• Gavaskar's criticism
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar condemned Sunrisers Leeds for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, stating it 'indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians' by funding Pakistan's government.
• Ownership link
Sunrisers Leeds is owned by Chennai-based Sun Group, an Indian conglomerate, making the payment to a Pakistani player a domestic concern for Gavaskar.
• BCCI stance
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla dismissed the signing as irrelevant since The Hundred is an overseas league outside the board's jurisdiction.
• Diplomatic context
India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since 2008 due to diplomatic tensions, with no series held in over a decade.
• Public backlash
Sunrisers Leeds faced significant criticism online, including a temporary suspension of their X (formerly Twitter) account following Abrar's signing.
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Published 18 March 2026, 06:15 IST