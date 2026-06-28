It's a privilege to play India: Ben Calitz

<p>Bengaluru: In a year where ODIs will be calling dibs leading up to the 2027 World Cup, all of India's attention, at least for the time being, will be on the two T20Is in an unlikely setting of Stormont. </p>.<p>Considered one of the exciting talents in the Irish cricketing scene, 23-year-old Ben Calitz said Ireland are keen to walk into an "exciting" environment of facing world champions India in their own backyard. </p>.<p>“It's not every day you play against the world champions. From that point of view, it's very exciting as a player. But our motto is always to focus on what we can control and the preparations have been about what we can do,” Calitz said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network. </p>.<p>The Canadian-born Calitz, who has earned 10 caps for Ireland, underlined his desire to "learn" from the experience of playing India, an opportunity that does not come knocking very often. </p>.<p>"It is a big privilege to play India in our garden. They are a very skilled unit. It'll be a very exciting time over the weekend. As somebody that obviously hasn't played a lot, I'll try to learn as quickly as I can and try to obviously help the team to win."</p>.<p>Ireland will also get two chances to try and topple the No. 1 T20 side in conditions they are very familiar to, and Calitz hopes to take advantage of the familiarity factor and match India's strengths.</p>.<p>“They're playing in our conditions, which we are more suited to and familiar with. We know how the wicket will play, the way the winds will blow and also the size of the ground. It's sort of just looking at how we can match up our strengths to their strengths and how we can go about it."</p>.<p><strong>Waiting game</strong></p>.<p>At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become India's youngest international cricketer in the second T20I, going past Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at 16. </p>.<p>While the United Kingdom media has been gripped with the Sooryavanshi-mania with newspapers, magazines and social media going into overdrive, the Ireland camp sees him just as another Indian cricketer. </p>.<p>“Whether it was Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer or Sooryavanshi, we treat them all the same. We prepare, we look at the videos, we look at potential plans. But at the end of the day, you can plan as much as you want to. It can always change in the middle. So it's also having that instinct of maybe the plans are not currently working and we need to change something."</p>.<p>At the same time, Calitz also pressed up how Sooryavanshi's emergence is quite special. </p>.<p>"It is quite special for the cricket world. He's very young. He'll be very exciting for fans. We're focused on what we need to do and then take it from there.”</p>.<p>Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra, who moved to Ireland in 2021 on a student visa, earned his first international cap on Friday. Calitz, who has played against Jai in the domestic circuit, had nothing but praises. </p>.<p>“Jai's been very exciting. He brings something different to the side. He has worked very hard on his game and he's done really well domestically. I'm very excited to see him and finally play with him instead of against him.</p>.<p><strong>Watch India's tour of Ireland live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony LIV.</strong></p>