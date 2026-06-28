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Homesportscricket

It's a privilege to play India: Ben Calitz

Considered one of the exciting talents in the Irish cricketing scene, 23-year-old Ben Calitz said Ireland are keen to walk into an "exciting" environment of facing world champions India in their own backyard.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:47 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 19:47 IST
Sports NewsCricketODI

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