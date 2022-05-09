It's a table-bottom battle | IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Team Analysis

They're at the bottom and trying to salvage something from the season. It's MI vs KKR in match 56 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is our analysis:

Team analysis for MI

Strengths: Tim David's power-hitting return has taken the pressure off Kieron Pollard. It has resulted in MI hitting at a strike rate of 172 in the slog overs.

Mumbai also brought back Murugan Ashwin and he has shown some spark in a weak spin department. He has got 6 wickets while going at 8 per over.

Weaknesses: An inability to accelerate in the middle overs has been a concern. Batters like Tilak Varma have talent but they need to pick up power-hitting and hone consistency.

The bowlers haven't closed out games the way they would've wanted. They continue to leak too many runs, which is setting the team back.

Team analysis for KKR

Strengths: Umesh Yadav has been impressive and has led KKR's impact in the powerplay. They've taken 16 wickets at a 7.89 economy rate in that period.

Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana have been the batting pillars. While Shreyas has scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 131, Rana has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 133.

Weaknesses: They're unable to defend totals due to consistently poor bowling efforts. They leak runs at about 11 runs an over at the death.

Their openers have been a major drawback. The Knights have found it very difficult to work out an opening partnership that makes it through the powerplay.

Impact player for MI

Rohit Sharma: He is not out of form, he just seems to be short on runs. The punch off the backfoot and the lap off a fast bowler are still there. His batting ability was on full display in their last match.

Impact player for KKR

Andre Russell: He's their second-highest run-scorer and wicket-taker this season having scored 272 runs at a 184 strike rate along with 12 wickets. A proven match-winner, he can change the match within a few balls.

Head-to-head:

Total: 30 matches

MI: 22

KKR: 8