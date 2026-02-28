Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

It's been long journey to title but we want stadiums coming up in Jammu & Kashmir: BCCI chief Mithun Manhas

After 67 years of toil, Jammu and Kashmir held eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw and bagged the coveted title by virtue of a massive 291-run first inning lead.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 12:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketJammu and KashmirBCCIRanji TrophyJay Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us