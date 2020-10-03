It's Rabada vs Cummins in tight clash | IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis

The Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 16 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC lost their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but KKR were impressive against the Rajasthan Royals.

Check out the SWOT analysis.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: DC’s bowling is promising. Kagiso Rabada has got seven wickets so far. He has been supported by Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

Weaknesses: Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have the game made for T20 cricket but they are in search of consistency. They seem to play too many adventurous shots and end up throwing away their wickets. They need to make the bowlers earn their wickets.

Opportunities: DC should give either Alex Carey or Sandeep Lamichhane a chance to contribute. Carey has more than 1,600 T20 runs at an average of 30.07. Lamichhane has scalped 117 T20 wickets from just 88 matches at an average of 18.15.

Threats: If Shaw and Pant continue to misfire, DC should give Ajinkya Rahane a chance to showcase his skills. Rahane's isn't a natural T20 player but he has moulded his game to adapt to the format.

The SWOT for KKR

Strengths: A settled bowling unit. KKR have figured a bowling formula that works for them. The attack comprising Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav has the right mix of experience and youth.

Weaknesses: Should the team persist with Narine as an opener? Narine’s failures have put pressure on Shubman Gill to increase the scoring rate. Narine’s role should be clearly defined and his purpose as an opener should be communicated.

Opportunities: The pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled well against RR and got two wickets each. Given that they have the backing of the skipper and the team management, they should embrace the challenges and show their worth.

Threats: Can KKR consistently beat the top sides in the competition? That question still needs an answer.

Head to Head:

Matches Played: 25

Delhi Capitals: 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13

Last five matches

Delhi Capitals: L-W-W-L-W

Kolkata Knight Riders: W-W-L-L-W

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI:

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Varun Chakravarthy

Ground conditions

The temperature will be around 29 degrees celsius. The sky will be hazy with a humidity of around 71%.

There will be a moderate breeze.

Team news

There is suspense over R Ashwin’s availability. He hasn’t played after his shoulder injury. No injury problems reported for KKR.

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer is among the wickets and is not slowing down. His bowling at the death is an art. DC need him to keep his form going.

Impact player for KKR

Pat Cummins: KKR has the Aussie who is a lethal wicket-taker. Cummins can also swing his bat down the order and bag some runs for his side.

Betting odds (bet365)

Delhi Capitals: 4/5

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1/1

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.