I've moved on from lifetime captaincy ban, enjoyed IPL leadership stints: Warner

"To get this ending is awesome, but it's not about me, it's about us. We've won the series (against Pakistan) but to win 3-0 and have a whitewash here at the SCG would be a great thing for the team. We can't take away the fact of how well this team has been (playing) in the last 18 months."

About the 50-over World Cup triumph in India, he said, "To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing. Everything's just so calm and relaxed inside the team. We back ourselves to train to the best of our ability and then go out there and perform. There's never any added pressure. When we lost two games in a row in India (in the World Cup), the bond just got stronger with each other. It's not by fluke or by chance that we were able to get to where we were."

He said he does not have any wishes that he could have done anything different because he has given it his best.