Iyer blasts 82 and bristles at short-ball question

“See, any batter can get out to any type of delivery," Iyer retorted. " If I get out to full balls for 2-3 times then you will say I have issues against full balls. I play my shots, I play the pull. Coming from Mumbai, especially from Wankhede, where the bounce is pretty much even and it bounces way more than on any other pitches. So, I've played a majority of my games here, so I know how to tackle it. It's just that when I go to hit some shots, you are bound to get out. Sometimes it may work, sometimes it may not. And the majority of the time, it hasn't worked for me, maybe that's the reason you think it's a problem for me. But in my mind, I know there's no problem," Shreyas said after India's 302-run win over Sri Lanka here on Thursday.