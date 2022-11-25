Iyer, Dhawan, Gill power India to 306/7 in first ODI against New Zealand

India stood at 306/7 at the end of their innings against New Zealand in the first ODI of the ongoing three match series.
Half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50), and Shreyas Iyer (80) helped the Men in Blue rack up the runs as New Zealand failed to restrict India to a score below 300.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark
Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs
How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India
'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?
Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'