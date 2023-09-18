Iyer remains a doubt for Australia series

Cut-off box - Rohit Sharma revealed that Axar Patel is likely to miss the first two games of the upcoming three-match home series against Australia. The left-arm spinner who missed the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka with a left quadricep tear is not likely to be ready in time for the three games which start on September 22 in Mohali. “It’s a small tear and it looks like it might take a week or ten days for recovery” said the Indian skipper. “We have to see how it progresses. Some guys recover quickly so the hope is that he is one of those guys.”