Iyer remains a doubt for Australia series

Shreyas Iyer’s back spasm, it turns out, could be worse than the Indian management is letting on.
A source in the coaching staff revealed that the batter has had difficulty moving in a particular direction while batting.
“He has been batting in the ‘nets’ and going through his drills rather well, but there is one angle where he’s feeling a bit of a pinch. It’s nothing big and we should be able to get it set. It’s remnants of that surgery that he had a few months ago,” he said.
However, Rohit Sharma, in the press conference following India’s final victory, said: “Shreyas was not available for this game because he couldn’t tick off certain parameters. I think he’s 99 per cent fine, he batted and fielded for long hours today. I don’t think it’s a worry for us.”
In April, the right-hander underwent a surgery after spending some time exploring non-invasive, alternative remedies to fix the ‘excruciating pain’ from the slipped disc.
Shreyas was subsequently included in the squad for Sri Lanka and was also named in the World Cup squad. After playing his first Asia Cup game against Nepal where he didn’t get to bat, Shreyas felt a sharp pain in his back while batting at the ‘nets’ before India’s game against Pakistan on September 10.
The issue, although remediable in time for the World Cup, will be looked into before India announce the revised squad on September 27. But it’s unlikely that he will be ready in time for the three-match ODI series against Australia, meaning Ishan Kishan is likely to get an extended run at the position.
Cut-off box - Rohit Sharma revealed that Axar Patel is likely to miss the first two games of the upcoming three-match home series against Australia. The left-arm spinner who missed the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka with a left quadricep tear is not likely to be ready in time for the three games which start on September 22 in Mohali. “It’s a small tear and it looks like it might take a week or ten days for recovery” said the Indian skipper. “We have to see how it progresses. Some guys recover quickly so the hope is that he is one of those guys.”