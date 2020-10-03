Iyer, Shaw guide DC to 18-run win over KKR

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Capitals with an unbeaten 88 while Prithvi Shaw made 66.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/29 from his four overs.

Later, DC restricted KKR to 210 for eight with Anrich Nortje taking three wickets.

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 228 for 4 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 88 not out, Prithvi Shaw 66; Andre Russell 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 210 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 58, Eoin Morgan 44; Anrich Nortje 3/33).