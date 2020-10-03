Iyer, Shaw guide DC to 18-run win over KKR

Iyer, Shaw guide DC to 18-run win over KKR

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 03 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 23:54 ist
Delhi Capitals player Harshal Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders player Nitish Rana during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Capitals with an unbeaten 88 while Prithvi Shaw made 66.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/29 from his four overs.

Later, DC restricted KKR to 210 for eight with Anrich Nortje taking three wickets.

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 228 for 4 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 88 not out, Prithvi Shaw 66; Andre Russell 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 210 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 58, Eoin Morgan 44; Anrich Nortje 3/33).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020
Shreyas Iyer
Prithvi Shaw 

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 