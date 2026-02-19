<p>Bengaluru: After breakthrough runs by Saurashtra, Rajasthan and Vidarbha, another compelling chapter has now been written by Jammu and Kashmir, who stormed into their maiden Ranji Trophy final, where Karnataka is set to meet them.</p>.<p>Coming 67 years after they first appeared in the tournament, this historic moment unfolded on Wednesday in Kalyani, roughly 50 km from Kolkata, where Jammu and Kashmir produced a performance defined by resilience and belief.</p>.<p>After conceding a first-innings lead to Bengal, the North Zone outfit found itself under pressure. What followed was a remarkable comeback. Their bowlers turned the match on its head with disciplined spells, dismantling Bengal’s batting lineup and setting up a six-wicket victory that stunned the home side.</p>.Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir create history, enter final for first time .<p>This triumph has earned Jammu and Kashmir a place on the grandest domestic stage, where they are set to face Karnataka. Karnataka, meanwhile, hold a commanding position against Uttarakhand in the other semifinal, having established a mammoth 802-run lead going into Thursday’s final day.</p>.<p>The final is scheduled to be played from February 24 to 28, with Karnataka designated as hosts.</p>.<p>However, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium currently undergoing structural rework, Hubballi’s Rajnagar Stadium is strongly tipped to host the final, subject to approval by the BCCI.</p>.<p>Being the final, conducive facilities for live broadcast will also have to be kept in mind.</p>