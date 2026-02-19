Menu
J&K make history, enter maiden Ranji Trophy final; set to meet Karnataka

The final is scheduled to be played from February 24 to 28, with Karnataka designated as hosts.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 22:06 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 22:06 IST
