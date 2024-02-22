Jacintha's journey from receptionist to pitch curator

Legends of the game strolled around while cricketing history was being etched at the iconic ground as Jacintha went about climbing her own ladder quietly on the sidelines. The KSCA receptionist, transferred to administration before being entrusted with accounts and later the ticketing department, will now become India’s first female pitch curator who will oversee the preparation of the 22-yard strip for the Bengaluru leg of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starting today.