Jadeja heroics help India eye innings victory in Sri Lanka Test

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding display in the first Test against Sri Lanka extended into day three as India closed in on an innings victory on Sunday.

The tourists took tea at a precarious 120 for 4 while following on in Mohali and still trail India by 280 runs in Virat Kohli's 100th Test.

Angelo Mathews, on 27, and Charith Asalanka, on 20, were batting at the break.

Jadeja, a left-hand batsman who hit an unbeaten 175 in India's 574-8, sent back Dhananjaya de Silva for 30 to improve his match tally to six wickets with his left-arm spin.

Fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck on either side of the lunch break to rattle the opposition top-order and equal pace bowling great Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets.

Ashwin, 35, left behind Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433) to move inside the world's top 10 wicket-takers led by Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australia spin legend Shane Warne (708).

The off-spinner sent back Lahiru Thirimanne for nought and Pathum Nissanka caught behind for six.

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami was rewarded for his consistency as he got skipper Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind for 27.

Mathews and De Silva then put on 49 runs in their attempt to resist the team's quick fall before Jadeja broke the stand.

Nissanka made 61 in the first innings and put on a 58-run partnership with overnight partner Asalanka.

Jadeja took two wickets in one over twice to pack off the opposition batting line-up.

Check out DH's latest videos