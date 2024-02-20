Jaiswal on the path to greatness

Rajkot: Coach Jwala Singh sounds tired. He says he has been receiving calls endlessly since Saturday, but since he is the legal guardian of the person in question, he doesn’t mind putting up with what has become a routine.
He also realises that his stocks will drop in the months and years to come because Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be viewed through his intimate lens for much longer.
Born to a hardware store owner in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal moved to Mumbai when he was 10-years-old to pursue cricket at the Azad Maidan.
He found accommodation for services rendered at a dairy shop in Kalbadevi. That didn’t work out for too long, eventually leading to an eviction, because the little boy could only put in so much effort at the shop when cricket had become an obsession.
Jaiswal moved into one of those nomadic tents in the Maidan, living among groundsmen and vagabonds before Jwala caught sight of him.
Jwala’s childhood wasn’t as troubled, but he understood struggle when he saw it. His background as a cricket coach also helped him see potential in those slender arms.
Jaiswal’s parents made Jwala the legal guardian on December 17, 2013.
On February 18, 2024, Jaiswal became the third youngest cricketer in Test cricket history to score two double centuries when he scored an unbeaten 214 from 236 balls against England on the fourth day of the third Test in Rajkot.
The 22-year-old is after Vinod Kambli and Don Bradman on the list. Not bad at all for someone who was fighting off other kids for free meals before Jwala came into the picture.
“I had seen him fighting for scraps, he was such a strong boy,” Jwala tells DH. “I knew he had talent from the time I saw him. Once we took him home and started feeding him well, he never looked back. He grew stronger and stronger, and he started hitting the ball further and further.”
But Jaiswal was never sure of his abilities. Having been deprived of everything but the gift of batting all his young days, he began to question even that. Jwala reveals that even after his stint in the Indian Premier League in 2021 in Dubai, he wasn’t too sure of his abilities, let alone if he would make it to the Indian team. Jwala would intervene again.
“He had some shots but he wasn’t aggressive enough. During Covid-19, I took him to my native place in Gorakhpur and told him to hit the spinners out of a very big ground,” the coach says. “Overtime, his positions got better, and his natural timing helped the ball go far. Also, there was clarity. If he wanted to hit, he would go and hit. He didn’t hesitate.”
That learnt trait was evident when he smacked a record-equalling 12 sixes in his 397-minute knock during India’s second innings on Sunday. While the three sixes in an over against James Anderson were helped by pace, the rest came against leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and off-spinner Joe Root.
All of England’s spinners slowed their pace down to Jaiswal, but the southpaw was so quick to establish length that it wouldn’t have mattered even if the ropes were pushed back 20 yards.
Also, unlike his youth in the IPL or first-class cricket, Jaiswal didn’t look like he was throwing the kitchen sink at it. He was picking the ball out of the hand early and going through with the shot, relying mostly on momentum and natural timing.
While there’s not enough data to ascertain his acumen on pitches with spice, there is enough evidence to suggest that he is going to cash in when the surface is flat and the bowling flatter.
That’s not to say this knock or the others prior were not impressive. This is being equanimous in the face of talent so precocious that it could go either way from here.He doesn’t want his boy to run away with it before he can’t find a way back home. Not again.