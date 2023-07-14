Jaiswal stars on debut, Rohit hits 10th ton as India reach 312/2 at stumps on Day 2

Jaiswal stars on debut, India 312/2 at stumps on Day 2

PTI
PTI, Roseau,
  • Jul 14 2023, 05:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 05:47 ist
Yashasvi Jaiswal. Credit: PTI Photo

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal starred on debut with a magnificent unbeaten 143 while skipper Rohit Sharma struck his 10th Test ton as India took firm control of the opening Test against the West Indies here.

While Jaiswal struck a matured hundred, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 as India reached a commanding 312 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies' 150 all out on the second day of the first Test on Thursday.

Also Read | Jaiswal gets fifty on debut, Rohit hits half-century as India reach 146/0 at lunch

At stumps, Virat Kohli ( 36 batting) was giving Jaiswal company at the crease.

India now lead West Indies by 162 runs.

Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets amongst themselves to trigger the collapse as the West Indies were folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 312 for two in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 batting, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/33).

