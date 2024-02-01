Anderson reclaims his rightful place

Stokes then asked his compatriots and several youngsters seeking to play Test cricket to use Anderson as an inspiration. “Bringing Jimmy's experience (for the second Test), the class that he has, is great and I think it also goes under the radar how good his record in India is. Considering what Jimmy is going for - 'the swing king' and all that - it just proves how good a bowler he is. He has different skillsets that I will be able to exploit in Indian conditions. It's not just picking Jimmy for the new ball, it's the other stuff he possesses as well. It’s great that Jimmy is doing good things for the old boys out there. It's huge credit and lots of people should look up to Jimmy considering he is where he is at 41.