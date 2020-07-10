Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder: Tendulkar

Jason Holder is probably the most underrated all-rounder currently in the world, Cricket's master blaster Sachin Tendulkar said in a conversation with Brian Lara on 100MB, an app for cricket fans, the video for which was also shared by Tendulkar on YouTube.

Tendulkar’s comment came as international cricket resumed on Wednesday with a three match test series between England and West Indies after 117 days.

Talking to the ace Indian cricketer on the West Indies players to really look out for, Lara noted that Holder’s leadership has been extremely ‘critical’ and that he was disappointed that Holder was not handed the captaincy much earlier. "He is truly a professional and a great all-rounder," Brian Lara said

“Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you would look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder -- only when you look at the scoreboard-- you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets,” Tendulkar told Lara.

Tendulkar hailed Holder saying, “When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, a terrific player to have in your team.”

West Indies captain Jason Holder posted career-best test bowling figures with six wickets as his side dominated the second day of the first test against England on Thursday. Making full use of the murky conditions, all-rounder Holder took six for 42 and paceman Shannon Gabriel claimed four wickets as England were dismissed for 204. England could make no further inroads, though, and West Indies were much the happier side when bad light stopped play.

