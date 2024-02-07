Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach top spot in ICC Test rankings

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday became the first Indian pacer to reach the top spot in the the ICC Test rankings.

The previous best ranking achieved by an Indian fast bowler was No. 2 in 1979 by Kapil Dev. Another Indian pace legend, Zaheer Khan, also occupied the No. 3 spot in 2010.

The 30-year-old's stellar performance against England in Visakhapatnam has helped him leapfrog Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin, making him only the fourth from India to attain the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings. Before this, his highest ranking had been No. 3 in the Test rankings.

Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi are the other Indians who have been at the top of the charts.

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match after helping India level the five-match series with a 106-run victory, ended Ashwin's 11-month long reign. Ashwin, on 499 Test wickets, is now third in the standings.