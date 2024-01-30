Bumrah, the captain's delight

Visakhapatnam: Amongst the many positives from the previous Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri regime was the impetus laid on fast bowlers. The captain-coach duo, whose main ambition was to make India a great travelling side, figured that to accomplish that goal they needed to have a battery of skilled pacers who can thrive in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations.
Shastri, soon after his appointment as the head coach in July 2017 after having served as the team director, got his trusted lieutenant Bharat Arun as the bowling coach. Shastri believed the technically sound Arun, who had put in all the hard yards on the domestic circuit, was the man best suited to bring about the revolution. And Arun did! Not only did he assemble a set of seamers but turned them into a high-quality entity by adding his expertise with the jewel in that crown being Jasprit Bumrah.
Perceived to be a limited-overs specialist owing to his Indian Premier League (IPL) exploits and the ability to land those toe-crushing yorkers, Shastri and Arun foresaw the danger Bumrah can cause with the red ball despite the pacer not possessing too many weapons in his armoury then. Shastri and Arun felt Bumrah not only had the raw pace with the ball in his hand but had the gift of learning things really fast. They saw a genius in the making and thrust him into Test cricket for the away series against South Africa in 2018, two years after he had made his limited-overs debut.
Bumrah, with his walking run-up and unique slinging action, was an instant hit on the spicy Protean surfaces, bagging 14 wickets in three Tests. Such was his impact, he straightaway became the first choice pacer and the 30-year-old has barely disappointed, going on to make a mark in England, Australia and West Indies.
Bumrah’s success in those countries was expected as pitches are suited for the faster kind. His real test would come in when England, currently in India for a five-match Test series, last visited for a four-Test series in early 2021. Can he thrive in conditions that are more spin friendly? Can he create the same impact while playing second-fiddle to spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with the pacers needed only for the customary opening spell and filling in when the tweakers need a break? Could he be lethal with the old ball when reverse swing comes into play?
While Bumrah wasn't particularly impressive in the two Tests he played in that series, in the next three games he has been a force to reckon with. He’s lethal with the new ball, not just by getting it to dart in sharply with his natural angle but proving to be a potent force with the outswing he has developed. He’s brilliant in adjusting the lengths based on the passage of the game and has added teeth by employing reverse swing, something which his senior partner Mohammed Shami was phenomenal at.
Bumrah is also the kind of bowler a captain wants in his armoury, especially when the chips are down. In the opening Test in Hyderabad, just as England’s Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were going great guns by smashing spinners Ashwin, Axar Patel and Jadeja in the second innings, a somewhat concerned Rohit Sharma summoned Burmah. The Gujarat bowler struck instantly, sending Duckett’s stumps cartwheeling and catching Joe Root cold in the crease with a peach. Exceptional throughout the match, Bumrah finished with six wickets.
"Bumrah was bowling very well and was moving the ball both ways. That's the quality he has. He is a special bowler and we have seen what he can do in overseas conditions. He has not played much (Test) cricket in India. Every time he turns up, he gives his best. It's pure skills,” said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey of the vice-captain.
“The dressing room conversations he has, the energy he brings on to the field… He is a part of the discussion when the captain and support staff are around, he's right there with all suggestions.”