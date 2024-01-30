Bumrah, the captain's delight

Perceived to be a limited-overs specialist owing to his Indian Premier League (IPL) exploits and the ability to land those toe-crushing yorkers, Shastri and Arun foresaw the danger Bumrah can cause with the red ball despite the pacer not possessing too many weapons in his armoury then. Shastri and Arun felt Bumrah not only had the raw pace with the ball in his hand but had the gift of learning things really fast. They saw a genius in the making and thrust him into Test cricket for the away series against South Africa in 2018, two years after he had made his limited-overs debut.