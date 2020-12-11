Jasprit Bumrah notches maiden first-class 50 in pink-ball warm-up

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A here on Friday.
With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.
The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.
Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.
1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan
Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns
Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98
Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black
South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine
The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari
'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama
DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?
''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'
Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?