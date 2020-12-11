Bumrah notches maiden first-class 50 in warm-up

Jasprit Bumrah notches maiden first-class 50 in pink-ball warm-up

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  Dec 11 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 14:48 ist
Jasprit Bumrah. Credit: AFP Photo

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A here on Friday.

With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.

The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.

Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.

