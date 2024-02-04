Jasprit Bumrah ripped the heart out of England batting line-up: Alastair Cook

"Root was first to go, Pope to an unplayable in-swinging yorker, Bairstow and Stokes too falling to Bumrah. He has changed the game. He took the pitch out of it; it was down to him and him only. 253 all out is well below par."

"England have let an opportunity slip from 110-1, but I actually think that at some stage you have to doff your cap to the opposition."

How Bumrah dismantled Root

Bumrah dismissed Root for the 8th time in Test cricket. While the India pacer had him caught behind on Saturday, he had trapped the former England skipper leg before in the first Test.