Bumrah sandbags epic spell

When asked how he manages do it so effectively, Bumrah said it’s all about learning from experience. “Test cricket teaches you patience, isn't' it? When you try and bowl magical deliveries now and then it doesn't work. Even if you have everything you don't need to use everything at one particular time. You understand what is working today and what is the need of the hour. If you have a lot of deliveries you can confuse yourself. To shut that noise I focus on one ball at a time and how can I help the team and what is the best ball.”