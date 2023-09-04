Jasprit Bumrah welcomes baby boy; to miss India-Nepal Asia Cup clash

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday welcomed a child into his family with partner Sanjana.
"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!", he said on X (formerly Twitter).
"This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it", he added.
Bumrah is set to miss India's clash with Nepal in the Asia Cup today, having sought permission beforehand to return to Mumbai.
India's opening match against Pakistan saw the men in blue humbled as the top batting order fell to the neighbour's bowling. However, rains intervened with both India and Pakistan walking away with equal points.
Today, India's performance against Nepal will determine the nation's position in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup.