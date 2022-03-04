Jay Shah launches 'Divyang Cricket Tournament' trophy

Jay Shah launches 'Divyang Cricket Tournament' trophy

The tournament will consist of seven teams -- Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Vidarbha

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:36 ist
BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Credit: Reuters Photo

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday launched the trophy of the 'Divyang Cricket Tournament', which is set to be played at Hyderabad from March 11-13.

Encouraging the players Shah, said he was happy with the progress made by the newly-formed cricket committee for differently-abled players.

"There is a visible positive energy among the differently-abled cricketers and tournaments like this are signs of changing times.

"BCCI is there to give every possible guidance and support to this form of cricket," Shah said in a statement issued by Ravi Chauhan, who is a member of the differently-abled committee formed by the cricket board.

According to the statement, the tournament will consist of seven teams -- Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Vidarbha.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has also extended full support of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for organising the tournament.

"After the successful HAP Cup in Panchkula, this tournament is another step in the right direction. Tournaments like these give hope and confidence among thousands of cricket players. We are thankful to the BCCI and HCA for their support," said Chauhan. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Jay Shah
Hyderabad

What's Brewing

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

 