Jayasuriya puts Pakistan in trouble with latest five-wicket haul

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed his third successive haul of five or more wickets to put Pakistan in deep trouble on the second day of the opening Test on Sunday.

The tourists were reeling at 104 for seven at lunch in response to Sri Lanka's 222, still trailing by 118 runs in Galle. Skipper Babar Azam, who moved from his overnight one to 34 after a few close calls, and Yasir Shah, on 12, were batting at the break on a pitch helping the spinners.

Jayasuriya, who took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings, bamboozled batsmen again with his left-arm spin.Resuming on 24 for two when play started 30 minutes late because of rain, Azhar Ali could only survive three balls before he was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya.

Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan put on 40 runs for the fourth wicket before off-spinner Ramesh Mendis struck with the score on 64. Rizwan attempted to flick Mendis away down the leg side but an edge found the wicketkeeper's gloves and he was caught behind for 19.

Debutant Salman Ali Agha's stay lasted just 15 balls before he was trapped lbw by another sliding delivery from Jayasuriya having scored five. Jayasuriya, 30, then struck on successive deliveries to remove Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi before Yasir survived the hat-trick ball with Pakistan on 85-7.

Left-arm quick Shaheen was the Pakistan bowling hero on day one with four wickets while Dinesh Chandimal's 76 and a cameo of 38 by Maheesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka recover from 133-8 to 222 all out.