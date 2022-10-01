India posts 150/6 against Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Jemimah powers India to 150/6 in Asia Cup opener against SL

PTI
PTI, Sylhet,
  • Oct 01 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 15:23 ist

Jemimah Rodrigues (76) notched her career-best score in T20I to help India post 150 for six in their women's Asia Cup T20 match here on Saturday.

Rodrigues put up a boundary-hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her 53-ball innings after India were invited to bat.

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply.

For Sri Lanka, spinners did the bulk of damage. Oshadi Ranasinghe (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 76, Hamanpreet Kaur 33; Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/32) vs Sri Lanka.

