Jeweller makes 'smallest' World Cup trophy in gold ahead of India vs Pakistan cricket match

The stage is all set for the much anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans around the world have been preparing in their own unique ways to witness the match.
In one such incident, a jeweller from Jamalpur, Rauf Sheikh, created a miniature gold World Cup trophy that weighs just 0.900 grams and measures around 1.5 centimetres tall. Sheikh said he wants to give the special trophy to Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team. The little trophy is made of 22 carat gold, he said.
This is not the first time that the jeweller has created a miniature version of the World Cup trophy. He had crafted a little trophy weighing 1.200 grams in 2014, and then broke his own record in 2019 by making a trophy which weighed just 1-gram.
Sheikh told ANI, "In 2014, I made a World Cup trophy weighing 1.200 grams and in 2019, I broke my own record by making a 1-gram trophy. Now in 2023, I have made a trophy weighing 0.900 grams…If I get a chance during the upcoming India-Pakistan match, I will give this trophy to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.”
Rauf Sheikh aspires to enter the Guinness Book of World Records and make the world's lightest gold World Cup trophy. When he created a trophy that weighed just 1 gram in 2019, he came close to breaking the record. It took him around two months to create this little masterpiece for which he devoted about 1-2 hours per day.
The jeweller hopes to give Rohit Sharma this one-of-a-kind trophy at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 during the India vs Pakistan match or after the final match on November 19.
The match between India and Pakistan starts at 2 pm. BCCI has arranged for a special event before the match. Bollywood singers, including Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh, are expected to perform before the game begins. Golden Ticket holders, including superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will be present for the match.