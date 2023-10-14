Jeweller makes 'smallest' World Cup trophy in gold ahead of India vs Pakistan cricket match

The stage is all set for the much anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans around the world have been preparing in their own unique ways to witness the match.



In one such incident, a jeweller from Jamalpur, Rauf Sheikh, created a miniature gold World Cup trophy that weighs just 0.900 grams and measures around 1.5 centimetres tall. Sheikh said he wants to give the special trophy to Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team. The little trophy is made of 22 carat gold, he said.

This is not the first time that the jeweller has created a miniature version of the World Cup trophy. He had crafted a little trophy weighing 1.200 grams in 2014, and then broke his own record in 2019 by making a trophy which weighed just 1-gram.