Jhulan is a go-to person, backed me in my rough time: Harmanpreet

Heaping praise on the retiring Jhulan Goswami, Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said the iconic seamer was "a go-to person" and supported the batter in her difficult phase.
India provided a fitting farewell to the 39-year-old Jhulan as they won the third and final ODI against England by 16 runs here on Saturday to complete a first ever clean sweep on English soil.
Speaking about Jhulan at the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet said, "When I debuted she was a leader, before the game I told her when I was going through the best time people supported me but when I was in a rough time she was the one who supported me.
"I wanted to thank her and tell her she is always with us. She is a go-to person, I always called her at low times and she was someone always guiding me."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis
How climate change is fueling hurricanes
N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres
Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral
Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights
Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon
When microplastics flood rivers
DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'
Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat
Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly