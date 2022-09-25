Jhulan is a go-to person, backed me in my rough time: Harmanpreet

Jhulan backed me in my rough time: Harmanpreet

India provided a fitting farewell to the 39-year-old Jhulan as they won the third and final ODI against England by 16 runs

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Sep 25 2022, 04:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 04:40 ist
Indian women cricket player Jhulan Goswami. Credit: PTI Photo

Heaping praise on the retiring Jhulan Goswami, Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said the iconic seamer was "a go-to person" and supported the batter in her difficult phase.

India provided a fitting farewell to the 39-year-old Jhulan as they won the third and final ODI against England by 16 runs here on Saturday to complete a first ever clean sweep on English soil.

Speaking about Jhulan at the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet said, "When I debuted she was a leader, before the game I told her when I was going through the best time people supported me but when I was in a rough time she was the one who supported me.

"I wanted to thank her and tell her she is always with us. She is a go-to person, I always called her at low times and she was someone always guiding me."

