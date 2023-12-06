Jitesh Sharma: This finisher has just begun

To get into the Indian team as a batter, one has to be extremely good, score thousands of runs in the domestic circuit, and then some more in the IPL (ask Sarfaraz Khan!). Your average needs to be stratospheric and a collection of big hundreds is also mandatory. Even after all this, one has to patiently wait for a chance as the team is already studded with star batters.

However, Jitesh Sharma, who averages around 25 in IPL and has no fifties to show in the 26 matches he has played for Punjab Kings, is on the verge of nailing down a spot in the Indian T20I team.

This is because Jitesh's value lies not in his average or the number of fifties he scores but his strike rate, explains Sankar Rajgopal who was the analyst and scout for Punjab Kings when the hard-hitting keeper-batter was signed by the franchise at the auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

"For a number 6-7 batter, what matters more is the strike rate. His average of 25 is excellent. In his role, it is very hard to average 25," says Rajgopal.