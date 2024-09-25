Joe Root will go down as England's greatest in Tests, whether he gets past Sachin Tendulkar or not: Ian Bell

“We were the last team to win in India, which was obviously (a) part of the journey to get to No 1 and we won in Australia. For this England side to get to No 1, there’s no doubt, ability and talent-wise, they have that,” he said.

He also stressed on consistency shown by the Indian team which has won 17 series in a row at home and its last two series in Australia.

“That's what we've seen with India at the moment. They've managed to be able to win away from home as much as anyone and that's the reason why they are the No 1 team in the world at the moment.”

Next generation of England players growing up with big T20 diet

Bell agreed while one could argue saying England’s white-ball revolution has also seen diminishing batting averages of the players in Tests barring Root.