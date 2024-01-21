Jose slams ton, but Goa frustrate hosts

Mysuru: With Manish Pandey highly unlikely to bat, a lot hinged on Nikin Jose if Karnataka were to entertain any hopes of a win over Goa who looked ready for a scrap. With just 34 runs from the first two matches this season, the vice-captain was under pressure to perform. And the diminutive right-hander couldn't have timed his return to run-making ways any better.
Karnataka, overnight 253/4 and trailing Goa's 321 by 68 runs, not only overhauled the visitors' total but went on to glean a 177-run lead after declaring their innings closed at 498/9 in 126.4 overs. Jose compiled a fine 107 (279m, 215b, 6x4) for a second century of his career, and in the process, the right-hander was involved in two crucial partnerships - the first one saw 148 runs for the fifth wicket along with Sharath Srinivas (49) and the second yielded 72 runs in the company of Shubhang Hegde (36).
The healthy lead allowed Karnataka not to risk the injured Pandey on the third day of a Group C Ranji Trophy fixture here at the SDNRW Ground on Sunday.
With batters accomplishing their job with aplomb, the onus fell on Karnataka bowlers to drive home the advantage. With a minimum of 27 overs left for the day, the hosts were expected to cause a deep dent to the Goan batting, and those hopes only multiplied when Vyshak V castled opener Ishaan Gadekar in the second over of the innings with his first ball. But as the day wound to a close, Goa walked out the happier side ensuring no further damage.
Karnataka export KV Siddharth was unbeaten on a confident 53 (115m, 74b, 8x4, 1x6) while Suyash Prabhudesai remained impregnable on 34 (126m, 82b, 3x4) to frustrate the hosts. The duo raised 92 runs for the second wicket to help Goa finish the day on a strong 93/1 in 27 overs and cutting the Karnataka lead to double digits (84 runs).
On a third-day surface where the ball was doing enough, Karnataka spinners were expected to make some quick inroads but they failed to exploit the conditions. Where Goa left-arm spinner Darshan Misal accounted for six Karnataka wickets from one end, Hegde couldn't make any impact in his seven overs. While the left-arm spin duo, Rohit Kumar AC being the other, did manage to turn the odd ball, they weren't consistent enough to put the batters in doubt. And the reason for that inconsistency was their failure to hit the right spots on a regular basis. It wasn't, therefore, surprising to see chief selector J Abhiram and his colleague in the panel K Ashwath hold a lengthy animated chat with Hegde in the presence of bowling coach Mansoor Ali Khan at the end of day's play.
While the day didn't pan out the way they would have desired, Karnataka are still in with a good chance of eking out a win on the final day but a lot depends on their spinners.
The day clearly belonged to Jose who shed his indifferent form with a ton that was a masterclass in innings-building. He was unhurried yet kept the score board moving. He was in little trouble against pacers and his nimble footwork neutralised the spin threat while his strike rotation with both Sharath and Hegde didn't allow Goan spinners to settle into a rhythm.
He decided to cut loose after the dismissal of Hegde but was unfortunate to see his powerful pull ricochet off the helmet of Deepraj Gaonkar at short-leg for Snehal Kauthankar, who was in the slip, to complete an easy catch. That was, probably, the only way he could have gotten out on the day.