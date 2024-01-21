Jose slams ton, but Goa frustrate hosts

On a third-day surface where the ball was doing enough, Karnataka spinners were expected to make some quick inroads but they failed to exploit the conditions. Where Goa left-arm spinner Darshan Misal accounted for six Karnataka wickets from one end, Hegde couldn't make any impact in his seven overs. While the left-arm spin duo, Rohit Kumar AC being the other, did manage to turn the odd ball, they weren't consistent enough to put the batters in doubt. And the reason for that inconsistency was their failure to hit the right spots on a regular basis. It wasn't, therefore, surprising to see chief selector J Abhiram and his colleague in the panel K Ashwath hold a lengthy animated chat with Hegde in the presence of bowling coach Mansoor Ali Khan at the end of day's play.