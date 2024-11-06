Josh Inglis to captain Australia in white-ball matches against Pakistan

<p>Josh Inglis will stand in as captain for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pat-cummins">Pat Cummins</a> and Mitchell Marsh in Australia's third one-day international against Pakistan and the following T20 series.</p><p>Selectors promoted wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis ahead of senior players including Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis.</p><p>ODI skipper Cummins will be rested for the third and final one-dayer in Perth on Sunday along with Test regulars Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.</p><p>T20 captain Marsh is on paternity leave.</p>.ICC successfully trials AI tool to curb abuse in women's cricket. <p>"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," selector George Bailey said in a statement on Wednesday.</p><p>"He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role."</p><p>None of Australia's Test players will feature in the three-match T20 series, which starts on Nov. 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane, as they warm up for the five-Test series against India beginning on Nov. 22 in Perth.</p><p>Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a two-wicket win over Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.</p><p>The hosts will look to seal the series with victory in the second match at Adelaide Oval on Friday.</p><p>Selectors have recalled pace stalwart Hazlewood for the second ODI after he missed the MCG match to play Sheffield Shield cricket.</p><p>Pace bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson, and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe, have been added to the squad for the third ODI.</p><p>Australia have yet to decide on a Test opener to replace David Warner, who has retired from international cricket, but Bailey hinted at the leading candidates in revealing the batting order for the second Australia A match against India A.</p><p>Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney has been promoted to open with 14-Test batter Marcus Harris for the four-day match starting at the MCG on Thursday, having scored 39 and an unbeaten 88 in the first fixture at Mackay.</p><p>Young gun Sam Konstas has been dropped down to number four after managing a total of 16 runs in Mackay, while former Test opener Cameron Bancroft remains at number three after exactly matching Konstas's output with the bat.</p>.IPL auction to be held in Riyadh on November 24, 25. <p>While not a specialist opener, South Australia captain McSweeney has also been in good form early in the Sheffield Shield, scoring a century and two fifties in two matches of the domestic first class competition.</p><p>India, meanwhile, are sending batters KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to Australia early so they can warm up for India A before the Test series, Indian media reported.</p><p>Rohit Sharma's India were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand, the first time they have been swept in a three-match Test series on home soil.</p>