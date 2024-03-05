'Just like Pakistan...': Indian blind cricket team coach urges BCCI recognition for players' growth

New Delhi: The Indian blind cricket team is banking on BCCI's support to take the game for the disabled athletes to the next level and wants the national board to treat the cricketers at par with able-bodied players.

India blind cricket team coach Mohammad Ibrahim on Monday said in order to take blind cricket to the next level, BCCI's recognition is a must.

He said not only BCCI's recognition but the blind players need to be given central contracts by the national board.