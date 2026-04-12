'Just wanted to...': Sanju Samson on overcoming his slump with a century

<p>Sanju Samson has struggled for form since being named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup but the wicketkeeper-batter looked more like his old self on Saturday with an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls in Chennai's 23-run <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-samsons-hundred-overtons-miserly-spell-give-csk-first-win-3964837">win over Delhi Capitals</a>.</p><p>The 31-year-old made a slow start to the Indian Premier League season following his move to Chennai from Rajasthan Royals, managing scores of only six, seven and nine in the straight defeats.</p>.<p>However, he produced a commanding innings featuring 15 fours and four sixes after Chennai were put in to bat, and received strong support from 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who was retired out for 59 off 36 balls.</p><p>Chennai posted 212-2 in their 20 overs, with Delhi managing only 189 in reply.</p><p>"To be very honest, how much form you're in, however many matches you have won for your country, a couple of failures definitely put a lot of doubts in your mind," Samson said at the post-match presentation.</p>.Cricket-Samson rises from year of struggle to become India's World Cup hero.<p>"But I just wanted to go back and do my basics and believe in myself and just stick to my scoring patterns."</p><p>Samson registered the fourth century of his IPL career and delivered Chennai their first win of the season, easing the pressure on the five-time champions who were again without injured former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.</p><p>"Even after losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today. That shows how the franchise is and that really connects with the person I am," Samson said.</p><p>Despite the win, Chennai are only ninth in the 10-team standings with two points from their four games. Delhi are fourth with four points after their second loss of the campaign.</p>