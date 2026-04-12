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'Just wanted to...': Sanju Samson on overcoming his slump with a century

Samson registered the fourth century of his IPL career and delivered Chennai Super Kings their first win of the season.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 04:48 IST
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketIPLDelhi CapitalsSanju Samson

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