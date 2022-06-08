K L Rahul ruled out of T20 series against South Africa due to injury

Indian skipper KL Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to an injury.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side.

NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

"KL is out of whole series and Rishabh Pant will lead the team as he is the designated deputy," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

It is understood that Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in the series-opener on Thursday.