K L Rahul ruled out of T20 series against South Africa due to injury

Indian skipper KL Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to an injury.
Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side.
NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022
"KL is out of whole series and Rishabh Pant will lead the team as he is the designated deputy," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.
It is understood that Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in the series-opener on Thursday.
