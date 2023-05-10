'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

K L Rahul undergoes successful surgery, says he's determined to return

The 31-year-old suffered the thigh injury while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 11:57 ist
India batter K L Rahul. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior India batter KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right thigh and is looking forward to a return to the national side as quickly as possible.

The 31-year-old suffered the thigh injury while fielding for Indian Premier League his side Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month. He was subsequently ruled out of the lucrative T20 tournament and next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful," Rahul wrote on his social media handles.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in WTC final against Australia

"A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly," the LSG skipper added.

Rahul, who was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the Indian squad for the WTC final scheduled at The Oval from June 7-12, added he was "determined" to return to the field.

"I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards," he said.

Rahul, an all-format player, will target a return to the national setup in time for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
K L Rahul

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

 