K L returns in resplendent style

Minutes later, Kohli leapt off the ground to celebrate his greatness and just as quickly came back to ground to take a bow. There was this moment, though, as he walked back to the non-striker’s end: he shook his head vigorously while a smile of disbelief remained plastered on his face. One can only assume what that wispy, but powerful sight meant, but it sure looked like Kohli was acknowledging the gods for having given him a gift.