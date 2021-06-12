Rabada rips through WI as S Africa seal innings win

Kagiso Rabada rips through West Indies as South Africa seal innings win

West Indies followed their paltry first innings score of 97 by being bowled out for 162 in reply to South Africa’s 322

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 12 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 22:52 ist
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa ready to bowl during day 3 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Credit: AFP Photo

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as the tourists cruised to victory over West Indies by an innings and 63 runs before lunch on day three of the first test in Saint Lucia on Saturday.

West Indies followed their paltry first innings score of 97 by being bowled out for 162 in reply to South Africa’s 322, as the tourists’ seamers took advantage of a helpful wicket that had both variable bounce and plenty of seam movement.

Roston Chase, batting in an unfamiliar number four position, top-scored for the home side with a well-played 62, before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-23). No-one else managed more than 14 in the innings.

Rabada returned figures of 5-34 in West Indies’ second innings after fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi impressed with 5-19 in the first, providing food for thought for the hosts ahead of the second and final test that starts at the same venue on Friday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kagiso Rabada
Cricket
West Indies
South Africa

What's Brewing

Covid-sniffing dogs are accurate, but face hurdles

Covid-sniffing dogs are accurate, but face hurdles

'Corona Mata' temple in UP demolished, one arrested

'Corona Mata' temple in UP demolished, one arrested

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

 